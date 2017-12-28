Amazon Germany Sells Holocaust Pillow With Anti-Semitic Slogan

“Let not my treacherous enemies rejoice over me, or those who hate me without reason wink their eyes.” Psalms 35:19 (The Israel Bible™)

Amazon’s German affiliate has come under fire after it let several retailers use its platform to sell a throw pillow cover featuring the Holocaust memorial in Berlin, officially known as the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe.

The German branch of We Stand With Israel, which discovered the merchandise, posted a cynical response on social media, stating, “Let’s make some profit from the memory of the Holocaust. This is what the Jews would have wanted.”

The pillowcase is sold on Amazon’s German website for about $16. It is sold by Annyer Willer, which also sells linen, cellphone cases and other accessories featuring photos of various places, nature or animals. The pillow cover is also sold on Amazon’s French and British websites by other retailers.

Amazon could not immediately be reached for comment.