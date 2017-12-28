ZAKA Selected as One of Israel’s ‘Superbrands’ for 9th Consecutive Year

“Seek the favor of Hashem, and He will grant you the desires of your heart.” Psalms 37:4 (The Israel Bible™)

For the 9th consecutive year, ZAKA Search and Rescue organization has been selected as one of Israel’s Superbrands, under the category “Public Sector, Organizations and Institutions”, in a 2017 ranking compiled by Superbrands International for Israel. ZAKA was ranked after the Mossad, and before the Air Force, Yad Sarah, MDA, IDF, Rafael and the Shin Bet.

Consumers participating in the survey were asked to rank brands and organizations in 29 different categories that they considered to be outstanding brands with which the Israeli consumer has an especially strong and deep emotional connection.

ZAKA Chairman Yehuda Meshi-Zahav, said in response, “We are honored to hold such a consistent position within the hearts and minds of the Israeli public. This only serves to underline the fact that ZAKA is part of the consensus, working for and bringing together all sectors of Israeli society, religious and secular, young and old, Jew and Arab.”

This year too, in the first stage, representatives of Superbrands in Israel comprised a list of about 2,900 brands operating in the country, from consumer goods and services, local and international to the public sector and even politicians, media people, businessmen and artists.

In the second stage, a panel of judges headed by Prof. Jacob Hornik of the School of Business Administration at Tel Aviv University comprised of some 130 CEOs and senior VP Marketing, gave ratings to the full list of brands. Only those brands with the highest marks were included in the third stage – consumer research with a national sample of 800 Israeli consumers who ranked the finalists in 29 categories.

In a letter received by Zahav, Prof. Jacob Hornik congratulated “the fact that Israeli consumers decided that the ZAKA brand is one of Israel’s Superbrands for the ninth consecutive year.”