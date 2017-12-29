Hashem gave me a skilled tongue, To know how to speak timely words to the weary. ISAIAH 50:4 (The Israel Bible™)

In the above verse, the Prophet Isaiah attributes his ability to speak wisely and communicate with the Children of Israel to Hashem. Perhaps more than any other language, Hebrew holds theological significance. The Torah describes the creation of the world through Hashem’s utterance of Hebrew words. Moreover, the Torah is comprised of direct quotes from Hashem in Hebrew. As the language of creation, revelation, and study, Hebrew has remained a central and irreplaceable element of Jewish identity.