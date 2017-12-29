Rocket Attack From Gaza Interrupts Ceremony for Fallen IDF Soldier [WATCH]

“To Champion the orphan and the downtrodden, that men who are of the earth tyrannize no more.” Psalms 10:17 (The Israel Bible™)

Three rockets launched from Gaza sent participants running for cover in the middle of a ceremony commemorating the birthday of fallen IDF soldier, Oron Shaul. The ceremony was held in Kfar Aza overlooking the site where Shaul was killed in the 2014 IDF incursion into Gaza. His body is being held by Hamas, who demand Israel release thousands of security prisoners in exchange.

Sirens sounded on Friday morning in southern Israel in the Sdot Negev and Sha’ar Hanegev Regional Councils. The Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepted two rockets but a third landed inside Israel.

The ceremony continued after the attack.

Arab media reported that IDF tanks responding to the rockets shot at targets in Gaza.