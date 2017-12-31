Then Yael wife of Chever took a tent pin and grasped the mallet. When he was fast asleep from exhaustion, she approached him stealthily and drove the pin through his temple till it went down to the ground. Thus he die. JUDGES 4:21 (The Israel Bible™)

Yael from the Book of Judges is not the only great woman to act as a warrior on behalf of the nation of Israel. Today, women form an important part of the Israel Defense Forces, serving at its highest levels. Israel accepted the Equality Amendment to the Defense Services Law in 2000, which states that acceptance to Israel Defense Force (IDF) combat units must be based on ability rather than gender. About 2,700 women will be drafted this year to combat positions, 200 more than in 2016. Thanks to these brave fighters, the Jewish people are able to live in safety and security within the borders of the Land of Israel.