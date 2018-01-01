Then he bought the hill of Shomron from Shemer for two kikarim of silver; he built a town on the hill and named the town which he built Shomron, after Shemer, the owner of the hill. I KINGS 16:24 (The Israel Bible™)

Samaria, known in Hebrew as Shomron, is an important part of both the biblical heartland and the modern State of Israel. In the above verse, Omri purchases this land to be the capital of the kingdom of Israel. Although Omri is not remembered as a positive King of Israel, his one redeeming merit was that he was responsible for the purchase of the city of Shomron. Thanks to this great achievement, Omri and his family were rewarded with the rule over Israel for 48 years. The modern day residents of the Shomron region must also be applauded for their ambition and efforts to rejuvenate the Biblical heartland of Israel. The flourishing city of Shiloh is an great example of a Jewish community in the Shomron region determined to survive despite many of its residents having been targets of terror attacks and violence.