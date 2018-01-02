Military Court Files Indictment Against Two Members of Tamimi Family

“When all our enemies heard it, all the nations round about us were intimidated, and fell very low in their own estimation; they realized that this work had been accomplished by the help of our God.” Nehemiah 6:16 (The Israel Bible™)

The Military Court in Judea and Samaria filed charges Monday against Ahed Tamimi for attacking an IDF soldier on December 15, as well as for additional counts of attacking members of the security forces, stone throwing, threats, preventing security forces from fulfilling their duties, rioting and incitement.

The Court also indicted Nariman Tamimi, Ahed’s mother, for her role in the December 15 incident, as well as for a previous incident on December 8 and for incitement on her Facebook page.

Prosecutors asked the court to extend both womens’ remand pending the end of legal proceedings against them.

Responding to the indictments, MK Yousef Jabareen (Joint List) told the Knesset that Tamimi deserves a state medal of valor “for the bravery she displayed while trying to evict the soldiers from her home.

“I remind everybody: Prior to the altercation, IDF soldiers came to her home and fired rubber bullets, wounding her brother. What did they expect – to be greeted with flowers and a warm welcome?” Jabareen asked.