IDF Launches Special Training School for Commando Soldiers

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Gadi Eizenkot has decided to establish a training school for the Israeli military’s elite commando brigade, the army announced on Sunday.

Established in December 2015, the 89th Oz (Courage) Brigade brings together four special forces units, as part of the 98th Paratroopers Division: Maglan, which specializes in operations deep behind enemy lines; Duvdevan, which specializes in undercover urban warfare operations across Judea and Samaria; Egoz, a reconnaissance unit specializing in anti-guerrilla warfare that operates mainly in the northern sector; and Rimon, which specializes in desert warfare and is deployed along Israel’s southern border.

A commander identified by the military as Lt. Col. A will head the school, and has been charged with establishing it and constructing its initial training program.

The school is expected to open in 2019. Until then, soldiers from the brigade will continue to undergo basic and advanced training as they had before with existing infantry brigades.