Reside in this land, and I will be with you and bless you; I will assign all these lands to you and to your heirs, fulfilling the oath that I swore to your father Avraham. GENESIS 26:3 (The Israel Bible™)

In this Torah Portion, Toldot, Isaac is warned that despite the famine in the Land of Israel, he will not be able to escape the hardship and flee to Egypt. Although Abraham went down to Egypt when there was a plague in Israel, and Jacob likewise descends to Egypt toward the end of his life, Gold told Isaac never to leave the Land of Israel. Due to the unique spiritual status he acquired after being offered as a sacrifice on the alter, Isaac was the only one of the three forefathers to never step foot outside of the Holy Land. The Israel Bible highlights this story and the unique connection between our forefathers and the Land of Israel.