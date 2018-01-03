Jerusalem Supermajority Law Passes: 80 Mks For Any Measure to Give Up Parts Of City

“But Yehuda shall be inhabited forever, And Yerushalayim throughout the ages.” Joel 4:20 (The Israel Bible™)

A Jewish-Home sponsored law requiring a two-thirds supermajority of 80 Mks to approve any agreement that calls for the transfer of territory to any foreign entity was approved by lawmakers in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The amendment to the Basic Law: Jerusalem, Capital of Israel passed second and third readings by a 64-51 majority.

The amendment, sponsored by Jewish Home MK Shuli Moalem-Refaeli probits ceding any territory within Jerusalem’s municipal boundaries without a two-thirds majority. The amendment, however, can be changed with a regular majority of 61.

While the amendment blocks the government from giving up territory without a supermajority, it cancels a clause in the law that prohibits any change in the municipal boundaries of the city. The annulment of that clause could pave the way for removing some densely populated Palestinian neighborhoods beyond the security fence from Jerusalem’s municipal boundaries. At the same time, ceding sovereignty over those neighborhoods would require a supermajority under the Referendum Law which requires a popular vote on ceding sovereign Israeli territory. The Referendum Law applies to Jerusalem and the Golan Heights, which were annexed by Israel, but not to Judea and Samaria.

“Today we ensured the unity of Jerusalem for eternity,” said Jewish Home leader Naftali Bennett. “The Mount of Olives, the Old City and the City of David will remain in our hands forever. There will be no more political trickery that enables our capital to be torn apart. This is Israel’s answer to the shameful United Nations vote on Jerusalem.”

Jerusalem Affairs Minister Ze’ev Elkin said the amendment would “provide a defensive shield against those in the Left who may in the future seek to sabotage Israeli sovereignty over Jerusalem.