Rather, you must open your hand and lend him sufficient for whatever he needs. DEUTERONOMY 15:8 (The Israel Bible™)

Deuteronomy 15:8 provides divine instruction regarding the needy. In the preceding verse, God commands the children of Israel to “not harden your heart and shut your hand against your needy kinsman.” The Bible then provides an explanation of how this commandment is to be fulfilled. Rashi, a revered 11th century Biblical scholar, comments that it is possible that one may have to give or open his/her hand repeatedly in order to fully satisfy the needs of their kinsman. While there is no Biblical commandment to make a poor man rich, there is indeed a commandment to sufficiently provide for the needy. Unfortunately, many of God’s Children in Israel are living in poverty are in dire need of financial assistance. Young children and the elderly alike do not have access to proper food, clothing, and medication. November is the month of giving. Open your hand to God’s people.