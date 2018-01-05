Beatles Legend Ringo Starr to Perform in Israel on European Tour

“Sing Him a new song; play sweetly with shouts of joy.” Psalms 33:3 (The Israel Bible™)

Former Beatles legend Ringo Starr has announced that he will perform in Israel next June as part of his 2018 European tour.

The former Beatles drummer’s band, Ringo Starr & His All-Starr Band, includes fellow rock legends Steve Lukather of Toto, Greg Rollie of Journey and Graham Gouldman of 10cc as the “All-Starrs.” The group will perform two shows in Israel at Tel Aviv’s Menorath Mivtahim Arena from June 23-24, according to Ringo Starr’s website.

Starr’s concerts come more than 50 years after the Israeli government barred The Beatles from performing in Israel in 1966 over concerns that the band would negatively influence the Jewish state’s youths. The government later apologized for the decision. Former Beatle Paul McCartney performed in Israel in 2008.

The announcement of Starr’s Israel shows comes after the recent decision by New Zealand-born pop star Lorde to cancel her concert in Tel Aviv amid pressure from the anti-Israel BDS movement.

Former Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters has been at the forefront of encouraging musicians and artists to boycott Israel.