Deliver us, Hashem our God, and gather us from among the nations, to acclaim Your holy name, to glory in Your praise. PSALMS 106:47 (The Israel Bible™)

Modern day Israel is the realization of the Biblical prophecy of the return of the Jewish people to the Land of Israel. Thousands of members of the Ethiopian Jewish community gathered in Jerusalem to celebrate the festival of Sigd marking the community’s centuries old desire to return to the Land of Israel. Nowadays, one of the central themes of Sigd is thanksgiving for the coming to fruition of the dream of returning to Jerusalem. Over the past decades, many of Israel’s 135,000 Ethiopians arrived to Israel with little more than they could carry. While their immigration to Israel was miraculous, their arrival in the land was met with various physical and financial challenges. Meir Panim, one of Israel’s oldest non-profit organizations, works hand-in-hand with the Ethiopian community to to ensure their successful acculturation into Israel society.