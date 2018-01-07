Chelsea Clinton Exchanges New Year’s Greetings With Church of Satan

“Hashem said to the Adversary, “Where have you been?” The Adversary answered Hashem, “I have been roaming all over the earth.” Job 1:7 (The Israel Bible™)

Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary, tweeted holiday greetings to the Church of Satan, a religious organization dedicated to Satanism.

It’s been so long! Happy New Year! — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 2, 2018

When challenged about her association with the organization, she noted that she accepted religious differences, like those between her Methodist religion and her husband’s Judaism.