Chelsea Clinton Exchanges New Year’s Greetings With Church of Satan

By Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

“Hashem said to the Adversary, “Where have you been?” The Adversary answered Hashem, “I have been roaming all over the earth.” Job 1:7 (The Israel Bible™)

Chelsea Clinton and mother (photo by Krista Kennell via Shutterstock)

Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary, tweeted holiday greetings to the Church of Satan,  a religious organization dedicated to Satanism.

When challenged about her association with the organization, she noted that she accepted religious differences, like those between her Methodist religion and her husband’s Judaism.