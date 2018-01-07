A time for loving and a time for hating; A time for war and a time for peace. ECCLESIASTES 3:8 (The Israel Bible™)

The scroll of Ecclesiastes was written by King Solomon. In later years, this scroll was read aloud during public gatherings. Ecclesiastes is a book of observations on life, made by the wisest man to ever live. According to the Sages, it was written toward the end of Solomon’s life, after he had gathered much wisdom and life experience. Ecclesiastes is a collection of the various challenges in life that may mislead a person. Also, it was written in Jerusalem, a city known for its wisdom. King Solomon was aware that there is a time for love and a time for war. Although the ideal is to live in peace and tranquility, the leaders of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are trained to fight when Israel needs protection. As a Godly nation, Israel only goes to war to defend or protect itself; the State of Israel does not actively seek out conflict. The IDF is the strong and proud protector of the Jewish people in the Jewish land.