Ah, those who call evil good and good evil; Who present darkness as light and light as darkness; ISAIAH 5:20 (The Israel Bible™)

The Festival of Lights, Chanukah, begins on the 25th of Kislev. The central message of this month is the eternal power of light over darkness, the triumph good over evil. One of the most horrendous periods of evil in modern history was the Holocaust in which 6 million European Jews were systematically murdered. Many of these heroic survivors made their way to Israel and began their life anew in the Promised Land. The establishment of so many new families in the young State of Israel was a triumph of good over the evil of the Holocaust. Some 70 years after the end of World War II, the Holocaust survivor population of Israel is rapidly aging. There are heartbreaking numbers of elderly Holocaust survivors across Israel who do not have enough to eat. Moreover, many of these same survivors suffer in the bitter cold of the winter without the money to buy proper clothes and blankets to keep them warm.