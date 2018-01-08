2017 Was Tough But Successful Year for Israeli Army

“Be strong and resolute, be not in fear or in dread of them; for Hashem your God Himself marches with you.” (The Israel Bible™)

The Israel Defense Force (IDF) recently published the latest statistics on terror attacks in Israel for 2017. The numbers show that Israel’s soldiers, in conjunction with intelligence, did an impressive job protecting the country and her citizens.

• There were 99 terror attacks in Judea and Samaria in 2017 compared with 269 attacks in 2016.

• During operational activities in Judea and Samaria, IDF soldiers captured 10,061,120 shekels of “terror money” intended to fund terrorist attacks or reward terrorists for carrying out attacks.

• 3,617 terrorists were captured in 2017 as compared to 3,143 terrorists in 2016

• Security forces closed 42 shops used to manufacture weapons in Palestinian Authority-run areas in Judea and Samaria.

• No infiltrators from the Egyptian border managed to enter Israel in 2017.

• For the past several years, the IDF has been assisting Syrian residents in the Golan Heights during their grueling civil war. The army has been assigned to handle humanitarian aid from Israel. In 2017, 917 Syrian victims were treated by Israeli doctors at the border, 2,679 patients were transported and treated at the American Mazor Ladach Hospital near the Israel-Syria border, 542,880 liters of fuel was transferred, 694 tons of food was donated, 6,351 baby diapers and 14,138 boxes of prenatal multivitamin were provided.

Unfortunately, not all the news was as good. Terrorist fired 35 rockets into Israel from the Gaza Strip. In 2016, only 15 rockets were fired into the Holy Land. However, the IDF quickly retaliated by attacking 59 targets in Gaza. The Israeli army succeeded in destroying rocket launchers, outposts, training camps, weapons production sites, observation posts and more.

In addition, although there was a decrease in the number of terror attacks, the number of Israeli victims increased. In 2017, 20 Israelis were murdered in terror attacks and 169 were injured. By comparison, in 2016, 17 Israelis were murdered and 263 were injured.

“Every moment of every day IDF soldiers work to protect Israel’s citizens against her enemies,” stated Dr. John A.I. Grossman, Chairman of LIBI USA, an organization which provides for the welfare of Israel’s soldiers to Breaking Israel News. “We must continue to be diligent in providing Israel’s soldiers with what they need to succeed in their missions. They never rest on their laurels and neither should we.”

