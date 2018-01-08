Pastor Hagee: Trump’s Jerusalem Declaration Has “Biblical Timing of Absolute Precision” [WATCH]

“For thus said God of Hosts—He who sent me after glory—concerning the nations that have taken you as spoil: ‘Whoever touches you touches the pupil of his own eye.’” Zechariah 2:12 (The Israel Bible™)

President Donald Trump’s declaration of US support for Jerusalem last month as the eternal capital of Israel had “Biblical timing of absolute precision”, coming at the end of the 2017 Jubilee year, Pastor John Hagee, founder of Christians United For Israel (CUFI), recently told the president in a meeting.

Pastor Hagee is a long-time supporter of Israel and believes the Bible commands Christians to support the State of Israel and the Jewish people. Speaking to Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) Faith Nation hosts from his home in Texas, Pastor Hagee discussed his recent meeting with the president, full of praise for President Trump’s recent declaration recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and announcing a move of the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

“What President Trump is doing is one of the most courageous political things that’s been done in Washington in a long time,” Pastor Hagee told CBN. He described his meeting with President Trump at the White House several weeks ago, in which the president assured him the he would absolutely move the embassy to Jerusalem “at some point in time”.

The pastor related the discussion in which he emphasized to the president the necessity of moving the embassy now, in the Jubilee year.

“God measures everything in modules of fifty years,” Pastor Hagee explained, citing Leviticus.

And you shall hallow the fiftieth year. You shall proclaim release throughout the land for all its inhabitants. It shall be a jubilee for you: each of you shall return to his holding and each of you shall return to his family. Leviticus 25:10

The pastor explained that the Balfour declaration, a crucial development that allowed Jews to establish the modern State of Israel, was made in 1917. Exactly fifty years later, Israel unified Jerusalem in the Six Day War. In his discussion with the president, Pastor Hagee emphasized that 2017, fifty years after that momentous development, was an auspicious time to move forward in establishing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

“It is a Biblical timing of absolute precision,” Pastor Hagee insisted. “Thank God, [Trump] is going to do exactly that.”

Pastor Hagee believes that Christians around the world have a religious imperative to help Israel.

“The entirety of the Bible…is God’s position paper on the Jewish people,” the pastor declared. “Israel is the gateway to God’s blessing. World history can be summed up in one sentence: the nations that blessed Israel were blessed of God, and the nations that cursed Israel were cursed of God.”

The pastor cited Genesis to support this belief.

I will bless those who bless you And curse him that curses you; And all the families of the earth Shall bless themselves by you. Genesis 12:3

“There is a Biblical significance to everything that happens to Israel,” the pastor said. “God’s prophetic clock isn’t ticking until the Jews are in the land of Israel. That clock started ticking again when the Balfour [Declaration] became a reality and the Jewish People came back to the state. I believe that at this point in time, Israel is God’s stopwatch for everything that happens to every nation, including America, from now until the Rapture of the Church and beyond.”

Pastor Hagee has put this belief into action. Through his ministries, he has given several million dollars to bring Jews from the former Soviet Union to Israel, as well as millions to support Jewish orphanages and other worthy causes for the Jewish people in Israel and around the globe.

Pastor Hagee is highly regarded by the Jewish organizations with which he is associated. In 2016, Pastor Hagee was the first non-Jew to be awarded the Humanitarian of the Year Award by the San Antonio B’nai B’rith Council. Pastor Hagee was also presented with the Zionist Organization of America (ZOA) Israel Award by the Jewish Community of Dallas, Texas, as well as the ZOA Service Award. He has been to Israel more than two dozen times and met with every prime minister of Israel since Menachem Begin.