The Ugly Truth Behind Destroying Jewish Houses In Judea

This short video shows the real story of the ongoing destruction of Jewish homes in Judea, just ten minutes from Jerusalem in Nativ HaAvot. In another six weeks, 15 families will be left without a roof over their heads. One of these families currently has three sons serving in combat positions in the IDF and very soon, they won’t have a home. All because of less than three feet of land which is legally considered ownerless. The very same Israeli judge who ordered this destruction also prevented the IDF from destroying the house of a Palestinian murderer, ordering them instead to seal off one room, because “a house is a precious thing to a family”.