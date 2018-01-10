Palestinian Terror Attack Kills Rabbi in Samaria

“The death of His faithful ones is grievous in Hashem’s sight.” Psalms 116:15 (The Israel Bible™)

Rabbi Raziel Shevach, a 35-year-old father of six, was murdered by Palestinian terrorists in a shooting attack on Tuesday night while he drove on a highway near the town of Havat Gilad in Samaria.

Initial reports were that terrorists shot from a passing vehicle and escaped the scene. The victim had several wounds to his neck and upper body from a reported round of 22 bullets, and was taken to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba. The search for the assailants is concentrated on nearby Shechem (Nablus).

The rabbi leaves behind a wife, 4 daughters and 2 sons, the younger of which is an 8-month-old baby. Rabbi Shevach was a mohel (performs ritual circumcision), chevra kadisha (Jewish burial society), and volunteered with Magen David Adom. About a year ago, he completed his smicha studies (rabbinic certification) and was currently in the midst of studies to be a rabbinical arbiter.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to the news of the shooting.

“I am expressing my deep sorrow and sending condolences to the family of Raziel Shevach, who was murdered tonight by a despicable terrorist,” he stated. “Security forces will do everything possible to reach the contemptible murderer and the State of Israel will bring him to justice.”

Hananel Dorani, chairman of the Yesha (Judea and Samaria) Council, said that “full and direct responsibility lies with the Palestinian Authority, which gives life to this terrorism and pays terrorists.”