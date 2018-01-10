Hashem named you “Verdant olive tree, Fair, with choice fruit.” But with a great roaring sound He has set it on fire, And its boughs are broken. JEREMIAH 11:16 (The Israel Bible™)

Olive trees can live for up to 2,000 years and do not shed their leaves, they are God’s eternal evergreens. God called the people of Israel His olive tree: “Hashem named you verdant olive tree, fair, with choice fruit” (Jeremiah 11:16). And He used the olive tree as a symbol of peace when in Genesis 8:11, the dove sent out from the ark by Noah returned with an olive branch. When we plant olive trees in the Land of Israel, we play a part in ushering in the messianic era. Be a part of the restoration of Israel.