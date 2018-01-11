Comfort, oh comfort My people, Says your God. ISAIAH 40:1 (The Israel Bible™)

After 2,000 years in exile, the return of the Jewish people to the Land of Israel is nothing short of miraculous. Unfortunately, the re-settlement of the Land of Israel has come at a high price. Israelis face consistent terror and violence as they try to fulfill God’s will in our Biblical heartland. Israelis have endured unspeakable loss of life, along with loss of property and livelihood. Israel’s most important weapon against terrorism is its people, because Israelis known that while they are in danger, they need to continue living to fulfill God’s prophecies. We read in Isaiah, “Comfort, oh comfort My people, says your God” (40:1). Pray for the peace of Jerusalem, the souls of those who have lost lives to terror, and their family members who must face each day in the aftermath of tragedy.