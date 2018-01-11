Months After India Dumped Defense Deal With Israel, $500 Million Project Back on Track

“Fashion a pure heart for me, O Hashem; create in me a steadfast spirit.” Psalms 51:12 (The Israel Bible™)

Almost two months after India scrapped a $500 million weapons deal with Israel, Indian media reported Wednesday the deal for 8,000 “Spike” Anti-Tank missiles is back on track through a government-to-government route rather than a direct purchase from state-owned Rafael Advanced Defense Systems.

According to India’s PTI news agency, the Indian military prefers Rafael’s proven weapon to the indigenous Nag anti-tank guided missile developed by the country’s Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO). The Spike, a fourth generation fire and forget, missile has a far longer range than the Nag AGTM and is much lighter.

According to PTI, the Indian defense ministry originally withdrew from the Spike deal following objection from the DRDO, which has now said that it will not oppose the deal so long as it does not involve transfer of technology.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will lead a delegation of some 130 businessmen as he hopes to take ties with India to new heights.