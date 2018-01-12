2019 Mossad Budget Breaks Record at $2.8 Billion

“Mind well the looks of your flock; Pay attention to your herds.” Proverbs 27:23 (The Israel Bible™)

The 2019 budget for the Mossad and the Shin Bet is expected to break a new record: 9.6 billion shekel, or about $2.8 billion, most of it going to the Mossad, Kan News correspondent Gili Cohen tweeted Wednesday. The new figure represents an increase of almost 12 percent over the previous year’s budget. For comparison, the IDF budget, with more than 175,000 soldiers, hovers around $21 billion.

The news, ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet meeting Thursday morning on next year’s budget, follows a much cited appearance of Mossad chief Yossi Cohen at a Finance Ministry forum Tuesday, where he touted his agency’s efforts to remain the number one clandestine service in the world.

“The Mossad has a responsibility to gain absolute superiority in the world of espionage,” Cohen stressed. “We can’t afford to be in second place – be it in manpower, in cyber defense, in our ability to obtain intelligence, in operations and the personnel running operations, in technology and command, and in dealing with staff welfare and human resources.”

The overall state budget for 2019 comes to 479 billion shekel, roughly $140 billion. It is expected to be approved by the cabinet by early Friday morning, without significant objections. At that point, the budget and the regulations bill, dealing with its point by point applications, would be submitted to the Knesset for approval. Both Netanyahu and Finance Minister Kahlon (Kulanu) pledged their commitment to getting the 2019 budget passed by the end of March, before the conclusion of the winter session.