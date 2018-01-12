Though I walk through a valley of deepest darkness, I fear no harm, for You are with me PSALMS 23:4 (The Israel Bible™)

We read in Psalms 23:4, “Though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for Thou art with me.” Israeli soldiers partner with God every day to protect the Land and People of Israel. The support of loving Jews and Christians abroad tells the soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces that they are not alone, that there are countless God-fearing people who are thinking about them, trusting them and appreciating their role as the defenders of the Biblical and eternal Jewish homeland.