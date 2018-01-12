Gonzo documentarian Ami Horowitz asks young Democrats if statements are from the Democratic Party platform or Communist Manifesto and stumps almost every one of them, showing that Democrats can’t tell the difference between their own party and the political movement that oppressed and murdered tens of millions of people.
New Ami Horowitz Video Shows Little Difference Between Democrats and Communists
Gonzo documentarian Ami Horowitz asks young Democrats if statements are from the Democratic Party platform or Communist Manifesto and stumps almost every one of them, showing that Democrats can’t tell the difference between their own party and the political movement that oppressed and murdered tens of millions of people.