IAF Strikes Gaza Tunnel

“For it was Hashem’s doing to stiffen their hearts to give battle to Yisrael, in order that they might be proscribed without quarter and wiped out, as Hashem had commanded Moshe.” Joshua 11:20 (The Israel Bible™)

Israeli Air Force (IAF) warplanes targeted a tunnel near Rafah in Southern Gaza near the Egyptian border which Palestinian sources claimed was a smuggling tunnel.

“The Hamas terrorist organization is responsible for everything happening in and out of the Gaza Strip,” the IDF spokesman said about the attack.

Earlier, it was reported that the Kerem Shalom crossing will not open Sunday following an IDF situation assessment.

This airstrike was exceptional in that most come as a response to More than 20 projectiles have been fired at southern Israel since US President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital on December 6. The IDF announced last week that more rockets were fired at Israel in 2017 than in the prior two years.