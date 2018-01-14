David reigned over all Yisrael, and David executed true justice among all his people. II SAMUEL 8:15 (The Israel Bible™)

King David was an ideal king, not only because of his military prowess and artistic creativity, but because he ruled the nation with “true justice among all his people.” King David ruled according to the “letter of the law,” but also ensured that everyone received not only that to which they were legally entitled, but whatever they needed. This commitment to the highest level of ethics epitomizes the righteous reign of King David in the eyes of God. David’s Tower stands tall in the Old City of Jerusalem as an everlasting reminder of David’s exemplary leadership.