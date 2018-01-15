You eat without being satisfied; you drink without getting your fill; you clothe yourselves, but no one gets warm (HAGGAI 1:6)

The tenth book of the Twelve Prophets is the book of Haggai. Haggai’s central message is that people of Israel must not forget their mission having returned to the Land of Israel from the Babylonian exile. The reason the people of Israel were to dwell in the land of Israel was to proclaim the name of the God of Israel. Instead of concerning themselves with their personal needs, the people must dedicate their efforts to building a second Temple, where God’s Presence can rest and from there, emanate all over the world. Today, the children of Israel continue to work towards perfecting our society in anticipation of the rebuilding of the Temple.