Abbas Furious: Trump Wants Palestinian Capital in Abu Dis

“In that day I will all but annihilate all the nations that came up against Yerushalayim.” Zechariah 12:9 (The Israel Bible™)

On Sunday, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas addressed the Palestinian Central Council, saying that US President Donald Trump offered Abu Dis, an Arab village adjacent to east Jerusalem, as the Palestinian capital, an offer Abbas rejected outright.

“Jerusalem is the eternal capital of the state of Palestine,” Abbas told the delegates at the meeting. “We are at a critical moment and our future is in danger … We are currently being offered Abu Dis as our capital.”

Abbas expressed his disappointment in the offer, suggesting the council should tear up any of the agreements they have already made with Israel.

“What would you want if Jerusalem were to be lost? Would you want to make a state with Abu Dis as its capital?” Abbas asked rhetorically. “That’s what they are offering us now. I call on the Central Council to revise all the agreements signed between the PLO and Israel because Israel has brought these agreements to a dead end,” said Abbas. “Israel has ended the Oslo agreement, so the PLO Central Council must decide where should we go from here?”

Abbas made it clear he had already rejected the president’s plan.

“We can say no to anyone… And we have now said ‘no’ to Trump and others. No, we will not accept his plan,” Abbas said. “We told him that the deal of the era is the slap of the era… We will repel it.”

“I’m with the two states…according to international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative, the State of Palestine along 1967 borders,” he said.

Though this statement by Abbas reflects the standard left-wing dialog justifying the two-state solution, it should be noted that the regional borders before the 1967 Six-Day War did not include any State of Palestine.

There has been no comment from the White House concerning Abbas’ statement.