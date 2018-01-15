Kabbalist: New High-Speed Train Necessary For Third Temple

“The many peoples and the multitude of nations shall come to seek God of Hosts in Yerushalayim and to entreat the favor of Hashem.” Zechariah 8:22 (The Israel Bible™)

The new high-speed train nearing completion connecting Israel’s recently upgraded international airport directly to the Temple Mount is expected to be complete just in time for Passover, which one mystic sees as fitting since so many esoteric hints indicate the road to the Third Temple will be paved with train tracks.

Yekutiel Fish, who writes a geula and Kabbalah blog in Hebrew called Sod HaChashmal (the secret energy) related an anecdote in his blog on Thursday about Rabbi Yehoshua Leib Diskin, a leading rabbi in Jerusalem in the late 19th century. Fish related that Rabbi Diskin heard the whistle of the first train to arrive in Jerusalem in 1892, and said, “They are clearing the way for Moshiach (Messiah) and the geula (redemption) is on the way.”

Rabbi Fish sees this pre-Messiah train phenomenon being played out to an even stronger degree with the new high-speed track that will bring travelers directly from Ben Gurion International Airport to the Western Wall in Jerusalem. The train is expected to begin service in April, just in time for the Passover holiday.

“A high-speed train is precisely what is needed for Passover, when all of Israel is required to bring their sacrifice to the Temple,” Fish told Breaking Israel News. “ Hashem (God, literally ‘the name’) is preparing the way for the pilgrims to arrive at the Temple.”

Fish explained that a train has special characteristics that make it the most fitting means of transport for pilgrimage.

“Practically, a train is the best means since it can carry many more people without the dangers or traffic jams associated with highways,” Fish said.

Being a student of Kabbalah, though, his practical explanations had esoteric sources.

“The Hebrew word ‘rakevet’ literally means to join things together,” Fish said. “That is the purpose of the pilgrimage feasts: to bring all of Israel together.”

Fish brought additional reasons for the special connection between trains and the Messiah.

“In Gematria (Hebrew numerology), ‘rakevet’ equals 622, precisely the same as ‘har HaBayit’ (the Temple Mount)”,” Fish said.

Fish is not alone in this vision of a Temple train. Rabbi Matityahu Glazerson, an expert in Bible codes, found a hint to this in the 17th chapter of Genesis. Rabbi Glazerson did a search with gap of 70 between letters since Israel recently celebrated its 70th anniversary. In close proximity, he found the words Tel aviv, Jerusalem, ‘rakevet’ (train), and the Hebrew letters designating this year, 5778.

Asaf Fried, spokesman for the United Tempe Movements

“There is no doubt that the new train is part of the geula process,” Fried told Breaking Israel News. “Everyone involved in the Temple Mount movement sees it this way and even the city planners understand that they are preparing for the Third Temple. Why else would they make the train line directly from the airport to the Temple Mount? Isn’t it just another of Israel’s many tourist sites?”

Though the high-speed train will significantly improve access to the Temple Mount, Fried sees that as just a part of the practical effort required to prepare for an actual Temple.

“I am familiar with sources that estimate that the Third Temple will bring an additional 7.5 million tourists to Israel annually,” Fried said. “This will require a lot more than just a new railroad. There are not nearly enough hotel rooms to house pilgrims who come to the Holy City for the feasts.”

Fried’s statement is accurate. Interest in Jerusalem is growing and last year set a new record for tourism with over four million visitors to the city. The government recognizes the lack of accommodations and in 2016 instituted a plan to add 27,000 more hotel rooms to Jerusalem by 2026.

But Fried is not only concerned with housing people.

“With all those pilgrims expected, they should be putting down two train lines,” Fried said. ” And they will, of course, need cattle cars to bring everyone’s sacrifice.”