Lebanon Bans Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Post’ Over Famed Director’s Ties With Israel

Steven Spielberg’s latest film, “The Post,” has been banned in Lebanon due to the famed Jewish-American director’s purported ties with Israel.

A source involved with the international rollout of “The Post” said the movie “was presented to the Lebanese censorship board, which nixed it, citing a ‘boycott Israel’ list that includes Spielberg due to his Oscar-winning Holocaust film ‘Schindler’s List’ (the 1993 film shot some scenes in Jerusalem),” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“The Post,” which stars Tom Hanks and Meryl Strep, tells the story of The Washington Post’s decision to defy attempts by the U.S. government to suppress reporting on the Pentagon Papers. The film was released in the U.S. on Jan. 12 and was set to be released in Lebanon on Jan. 18.

Earlier this year, Lebanon and Jordan banned the screening of “Wonder Woman,” which casted Israeli actress Gal Gadot in the lead role, over her service in the Israeli military. Spielberg is not an Israeli citizen, nor has he served in the IDF.

Nevertheless, Spielberg has been supportive of Israel in the past, such as his donation of $1 million to relief efforts in Israel following the 2006 Second Lebanon War with Hezbollah.

Spielberg’s most recent works, including “BFG” and “Bridge of Spies,” were both released in Lebanon.