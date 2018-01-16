Hashem is near to all who call Him, to all who call Him with sincerity. PSALMS 145:18 (The Israel Bible™)

Bible believers from around the world are eager to understand more about the connection between prophecy, religion, and the media. Breaking Israel News delivers news from Israel from a Biblical perspective. The creators of Breaking Israel News believe that religion and media are fundamentally inseparable. During a recent conference in Jerusalem Entitled ‘Prophecy in the News’ organized by Breaking Israel News, a participant commented; “The role of a journalist in the era of fake news is to be the single spark of light, and we know as the people of Israel that, as one nation amongst many, and living in a dark world, not only is the light very powerful, but it’s very attractive as well.”