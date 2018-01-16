Rabbi Yehudah Glick: We Invented the Western Wall 50 Years Ago

“At that time, they shall call Yerushalayim “Throne of Hashem,” and all nations shall assemble there, in the name of Hashem, at Yerushalayim. They shall no longer follow the willfulness of their evil hearts.” Jeremiah 3:17 (The Israel Bible™)

Member of Knesset Rabbi Yehuda Glick (Likud) participated in a panel discussion at the Interdisciplinary Center in Herzliya concerning the Western Wall, surprising many with his comment that he had “quite a few problems with the Western Wall”. His explanation showed a much deeper meaning and a broader, more Messianic vision for the holy site.

The panel discussion was part of the Democracy Day conference of the Student Union in cooperation with the Lauder School of Government, Diplomacy, and Strategy at the Interdisciplinary Center Herzliya. MKs Aliza Lavie, Michael Malkieli, Meirav Ben-Ari, MK Oded Furer and MK Yoel Hasson also participated in the panel.

Rabbi Glick, who is a long-time advocate for multi-faith prayer on the Temple Mount, surprised many by his comments.

“I have quite a few problems with the Western Wall,” Glick said. “We invented it 50 years ago and turned it into the holiest place for the Jewish people, and we expelled Arab families from there. Since that time, the Jewish people have given up on the place that was the holiest of them until fifty years ago; the Temple Mount.”