To provide for the mourners in Tzion— to give them a turban instead of ashes, the festive ointment instead of mourning ISAIAH 61:3 (The Israel Bible™)

For thousands of years, Jews in exile mourned the destruction of Jerusalem and prayed fervently for redemption and their return to the Land of Israel. Only a few short years after the Jewish people suffered through the atrocities of the Holocaust, the world witnessed the fulfilment of Biblical prophecy with the miraculous establishment of the State of Israel in 1948. While the Jewish people now have access to their Biblical homeland, we must never forget the persecution we endured awaiting redemption.