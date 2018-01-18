The parcel of land where he pitched his tent he purchased from the children of Hamor, Shechem’s father, for a hundred kesitah. GENESIS 33:19 (The Israel Bible™)

The city of Shechem is mentioned several times in the Torah in reference to the Biblical forefathers. It is the first place in the land of Israel that Abraham entered and the site of the first altar to God. Jacob also spends time in Shechem, even purchasing a parcel of land as mentioned in the above verse. Shechem is most connected to Joseph, who is still buried there today. Joseph left Shechem to meet his brothers who sell him into slavery, really starting his exile. Then, his own great-grandson Joshua, returns to Shechem when they enter the Land of Israel and buries Joseph’s bones – brought all the way from Egypt – on the same plot of land that Jacob bought for a hundred pieces of silver from the sons of Hamor so many years before.