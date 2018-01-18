And I came to the exile community that dwelt in Tel Aviv by the Chebar Canal, and I remained where they dwelt. EZEKIEL 3:15 (The Israel Bible™)

Tel Aviv (תל אביב) in modern Hebrew means ‘the hill of spring.’ A ‘Tel’ is an ancient mound or hill, while the word aviv, spring, implies that which is fresh and new. Today Tel Aviv is Israel’s shining metropolis. The city is a perfect example of the ancient Land of Israel moving into the era of modernity. Founded in 1909 on sand dunes north of ancient Jaffa, Tel Aviv is now the technology and financial capital of Israel.