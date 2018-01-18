IAF Reportedly Hits Hezbollah Weapons Depot in Syrian Military Airport Near Damascus

“But they that wait for Hashem shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; they shall walk, and not faint.” Isaiah 40:31 (The Israel Bible™)

Syrian opposition sources are claiming that on Tuesday night, the Israeli Air Force attacked a Hezbollah weapons depot adjacent to the Mezzeh military airport near Damascus, Syria.

Neither the Syrian government nor the IDF commented on the attack.

Al-Masdar News, an Arabic internet news service that supports Syrian President Bashar al Assad, cited Syrian army sources who claimed that no such attack took place and no explosions were reported in the area of the airport.

Israel reportedly attacked the same site last week. The Syrian army released a statement saying that long-range missiles had been stored at the site.

Prior to these recent attacks, the IDF has only responded to spillover fire from military activity in Syria. If Israel is indeed responsible for these attacks, it represents an escalation in which Israel is preventing Hezbollah from building up its military infrastructure.