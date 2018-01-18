Widow of Rabbi Raziel Shevach: Our Consolation Is not Revenge, but Building The Land of Israel

“I will bring you into the land which I swore to give to Avraham, Yitzchak, and Yaakov, and I will give it to you for a possession, I Hashem.” Exodus 6:8 (The Israel Bible™)

Yael Shevach, the widow of Rabbi Raziel Shevach, a 35-year-old father of six murdered by Palestinian terrorists in a drive-by shooting earlier this month applauded Israeli security forces Thursday morning for killing and capturing the terrorists.

Wishing a speedy recovery to the two Border Police special forces soldiers injured in the incident, Shevach said her consolation would not be revenge, but the legalization of the Havat Gilad outpost where she lived with Raviel and near which he was shot dead on January 9.

“Our consolation is not revenge, but building the land of Israel “ she said. “I ask the prime minister to break the silence and adopt the proposal of the defense minister to legalize Havat Gilad, This is our consolation, this is our request, this is the true answer to the murder of my beloved husband and the father of my children.”

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said last week that he had put in motion legislation that would legalize the outpost

Following the operation, Liberman said terrorists must know “they have no place to hide.”

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu expressed a similar sentiment when he said from India, where he is currently on a six day tour that: “We will reach anyone who tries to harm the citizens of Israel, and the State of Israel will bring them to justice.”

Jewish Home leader Naftali Bennett wrote on Twitter: Every terrorist knows that he has no hiding place. The State of Israel will track them down until they are captured or eliminated.”