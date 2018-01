“Thou art my hiding-place; Thou wilt preserve me from the adversary.” Psalms 32:7 (The Israel Bible™)

One soldier was lightly injured Friday morning near the Qasr el Yahud baptism site on the Jordan River when a Palestinian man tried to ram a group of soldiers with his car. An IDF spokseman said the soldier was being treated on the spot. The incident happened after the driver was denied entry to the site near Jericho.