Perpetual Crisis

President Trump ordered it and the State Department compiled: “The US State Department confirmed it began withholding money it originally planned to provide the UN agency for Palestinian refugees. The US transferred $60 million to the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) but held back on a further $65 million ‘for future consideration.” Washington Post (1/16/18)

SHATI REFUGEE CAMP, Gaza Strip (AP) — Mahmoud al-Qouqa can’t imagine life without the three sacks of flour, cooking oil and other staples he receives from the United Nations every three months. (1/16/18)

Mahmoud can’t imagine life without monthly handouts because he and his parents and grandparents were always provided for. The provider is the United Nations, via a unique organization set up specifically to ensure that Arab refugees from Palestine (those residing in Palestine from June 1, 1946, until May 15, 1948) would be pawns in the Arab-Muslim plan to destroy Israel.

A word of explanation: the UN organ carrying out this inhumane program is UNRWA, built exclusively to “succor” Arabs who resided, however briefly, in the part of Palestine that became the State of Israel in 1948. Worse, UNRWA extends refugee status indefinitely to further generations, regardless of where they reside or what their nationality is. Therefore, Palestinian Arabs living in the Palestinian Authority are “refugees” if their grandfather was an itinerant Arab laborer who came to work in Haifa in 1946. They are refugees, even if they live in Ramallah in the Palestinian Authority or in Gaza. Additionally, if Palestinian Arabs who live in the US come to live in Ramallah, they are still “refugees.”

Note: of the approximately 8-12 million Palestinian Arabs alive today, UNRWA claims 5 million are “refugees.” (Who are the immortals of today? The Palestinian refugees, because they never die.)

The granting of perpetual refugee status is unique to the Palestinian Arabs. The original refugees who left Palestine in 1948-49 number some 700,000 people, many of whom could have remained and become Israeli citizens. Their number is exceeded by the 800,000 Jewish refugees forced to leave Arab countries in the decades after Israel’s independence, places where they had resided for hundreds and sometimes thousands of years.

There was no UNRWA established for the Jewish refugees, nor did they choose to become beggars at the UN trough. Most importantly, they didn’t spawn a culture which generates terrorism. Instead, they settled in Israel and elsewhere and became productive citizens.

Unless UNRWA is dismantled or folded into the general UN organization dealing with all other refugees (UNHCR), the number of “Palestinian refugees” will grow exponentially. There will be scores of millions by mid-century!

President Trump took the first step toward sanity in dealing with this Palestinian Arab/Muslim strategy to destroy Israel by smothering it with Muslim refugees. It mustn’t be the last step. Once this unique group of people is free of the “refugee” camps/towns their Arab brothers consigned them to, they will have the chance to make decent lives for themselves, instead of being expendable ammunition for Jew haters.