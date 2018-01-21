Federal Government Shuts Down Over Immigration Impasse

“And Hashem replied to Shmuel, “Heed the demand of the people in everything they say to you. For it is not you that they have rejected; it is Me they have rejected as their king.” I Samuel 8:7 (The Israel Bible™)

Due to a partisan impasse over immigration, US the federal government shut down all non-essential services at midnight on Friday.

Democrats in Congress refused to vote for a Republican spending bill until issues concerning the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), a holdover from the Obama administration that allows an estimated 700,000 undocumented aliens to remain in the US, are resolved. The legal protection of these undocumented immigrants expires in March. Republicans are adamant about amending DACA and increasing border security, including a border wall that was a presidential campaign promise.

“The president will not negotiate on immigration reform until Democrats stop playing games and reopen the government,” said White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders at a press conference on Saturday.

If no deal is brokered before Monday, hundreds of thousands of federal employees will be furloughed.

“This is the One Year Anniversary of my Presidency and the Democrats wanted to give me a nice present,” President Trump said on Twitter. “Democrats are far more concerned with illegal immigrants than they are with our great military or safety at our dangerous southern border. They could have easily made a deal but decided to play shutdown politics instead.”

This situation is not unusual, being the fourth government shutdown in the last 25 years.