Israel’s Wine Industry Grows Better with Age

Israeli winemakers say that, just like the beverage they produce, their industry is growing better with age.

More than 50 Israeli wineries, together with international brands, were displayed in the “Sommelier 2018” exhibition from Jan. 15-16 in Tel Aviv. In the past, this gathering—Israel’s largest annual wine event—was only open to professionals in the industry. But this year, it was opened to the public in the evenings.

In the past few years, Israeli exports of wine and spirits have been consistently growing at around 6 percent annually, according to the Israel Export Institute.

“In comparison to how small and young we are, it’s quite amazing to see the accomplishments of Israeli wines,” said Ayala Singer, director of marketing development for the 35-year-old Golan Heights Winery, one of Israel’s veteran wineries.

Singer has seen the winery evolve dramatically during the last decade—on a parallel track with the Israeli wine industry.

“The industry has developed tremendously, and the amount of quality wine is growing year by year,” she told JNS. “Everybody wants to be at the cutting edge of quality and innovation, and is searching for the unique essence of Israeli wine. We like to believe that we have some say in the development of the industry and are leading the flag of wine culture.”

Most of the industry in Israel uses international grapes from Western Europe, brought by Baron Edmond James de Rothschild from France 150 years ago. But recent wine trends have seen a move towards the use of local Israeli grapes, specifically the ancient Bittuni and Marawi varieties, which flourish in their indigenous climate and soil.

Recanati Winery was the first to restore Marawi and Bittuni in the Judean hills of Bethlehem, and Barkan Winery is following suit.