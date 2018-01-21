After that you shall be called City of Righteousness, Faithful City. ISAIAH 1:26 (The Israel Bible™)

While the Prophet Isaiah uttered many pronouncements of rebuke, he is remembered for his prophecies of consolation and hope. Despite the bleak circumstances of the situation in which Isaiah found himself, Isaiah always described a brighter future which featured redemption and the Jewish people living peacefully in the Land of Israel. Many charitable organizations in the Land of Israel function in the efforts to help the children of Israel and bring Isaiah’s prophetic vision to fruition.