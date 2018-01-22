A joyful heart makes a cheerful face; A sad heart makes a despondent mood. PROVERBS 15:13 (The Israel Bible™)

When one thinks of IDF soldiers bravely serving out in the field, they imagine them manning checkpoints, guarding security posts, operating defense systems or performing a myriad of other services to protect the Land and the People of Israel. Lone soldiers – soldiers who come to Israel to serve without their families – and those serving far away from their loved ones have no one to fall back on in times of need and a lot less joy during the holiday season. Israeli soldiers partner with God every day to protect the Land and People of Israel.