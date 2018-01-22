Pence Says Jewish Blessing for Auspicious Occasion at Knesset

“I will bless those who bless you And curse him that curses you; And all the families of the earth Shall bless themselves by you.” Genesis 12:3 (The Israel Bible™)

US Vice President Mike Pence’s address to the Knesset began with Arab lawmakers shouting protests but concluded with a standing ovation and deafening applause. But the speech itself was filled with declarations that firmly established the Vice President’s belief that Israel and the United States are intertwined spiritually.

Pence referred to the “wisdom of the Hebrew bible”and the Jews as “the people of the book”, praising the Jews for their “story that shows the power of faith.”

Pence paraphrased the Prophet Ezekiel.“The Jewish people held fast to a promise through all the ages written so long a that even if you’d been banished to the most distant land under the heavens, from there he would gather and bring you back to the land that your fathers possessed.”

He also referenced Isaiah 66:8 when he said, “Can a country be born in a day, can a nation be born in a moment.”

At this point, Pence recited in Hebrew the second half of the blessing recited upon joyous occasion, “Shecheyanu, v’kiyamanu, v’higiyanu, la’zman hazeh.” This blessing is recited on auspicious and joyous occasions