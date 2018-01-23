Avraham planted a tamarisk at Be’er Sheva, and invoked there the name of Hashem, the Everlasting God. GENESIS 21:33 (The Israel Bible™)

When Abraham descended Mount Moriah he went down to his home in Be’er Sheva, where he set up an inn, welcomed travelers and convinced them of God’s kindness. The Hebrew word be’er means well, which is a sign that Abraham made the city bloom with his Torah. Today, Be’er Sheva is flourishing once again. There is a big renaissance happening in Be’er Sheva. Be’er Sheva is one of Israel’s Seven Holy Cities.