Only goodness and steadfast love shall pursue me all the days of my life, and I shall dwell in the house of Hashem for many long years. PSALMS 23:6 (The Israel Bible™)

Psalm 23 has stood by the Jewish people as their support through the darkest days of persecution and exile. Over the centuries, no evil murderer or terrible tragedy has been able to crush the resilient spirit of the Jews, when they remember that God is with them. This verse resonated strongly with the Israeli soldiers who partner with God every day to protect the Land and People of Israel. The support of loving Jews and Christians abroad tells these soldiers of IDF that they are not alone and brings a smile to their faces.