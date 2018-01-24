Raise a shout together, O ruins of Yerushalayim! For Hashem will comfort His people, Will redeem Yerushalayim. ISAIAH 52:9 (The Israel Bible™)

Hashem has many titles in the Bible, one of which is go-ayl, ‘redeemer’. There is no greater redemption story in modern history than the redemption of European Jewry following WWII. The Jews in Europe suffered unimaginable atrocities during the Holocaust in which countless Jewish communities were decimated. Miraculously, the State of Israel was rebirthed just three short years after the Holocaust. The return of the Jewish people to the Land of Israel after thousands of years in exile and perpetual persecution is an unprecedented redemption.