JEREMIAH 6:2

Scholars believe that the modern neighborhood of Ein Karem stands in the place of the Biblical village of Beit Hakarem mentioned in the Book of Jeremiah. Existence of Jewish life in this area during the Second Temple period is indisputable. Ancient ritual baths known in Hebrew as mikvehs, used by Jewish priests prior to performing services in the nearby Temple, have been discovered in recent years under a number of homes in the area. The uncovering of ancient wine and oil presses serve as further irrefutable proof of the Jewish claim to Jerusalem. In 1948, the hills of Ein Karem were bare. Today the neighborhood has been revived and is surrounded by the greenery of the Jerusalem Forest.